The 8th Annual 3G Awards in NY Happening On November 10th

The venue is; Grand American Ballroom, located on 899 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459. The event dubbed; "A Night of Heroes", is to raise funds to support our production and good causes. It recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian and Global Communities.

Among the nominated honorees of this 8th edition include; Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Delay, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Captain Smart, Kofi Adomah, Kofi Asamoah, Sonny Vanderpuye, Kwesoul, FSRVJs and others to be announced.

The major sponsors are Investigroup, Post & Parcel Shipping Company and Prestige Travel.

The 3G Awards started in 2009 and Past honorees included; Hollywood Actor Abraham Attah; Former New York Senator, Hassel-Smith, Boxing Legend; Michael Spinks, Hon Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong, MP, Tommy Smythe, ESPN’s Sports Presenter/Analyst; Boxing legend, Soccer Legends; Rev. Osei Kofi, Kuuku Dadzi, Ibrahim Sunday, Azuma Nelson; Dr. Akwasi Appiah; The Black Stars’ Captain, Asamoah Gyan; and many others.

Among the organizations supporting are; Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, NCOGA, Nyamekye African Market NJ, Club Noamesco and Anokyekrom Restaurant in Worcester, MA

Sponsorship packages are available, any company interested to participate and those outside USA in need of invitation can contact; Mr. CNN, 646 833 6194.