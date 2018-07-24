How The Newly Introduced Double Track System For Shs Will Run

Government is finalising steps to start the double-track or semester system to boost enrollment under its flagship free Senior High School (SHS) education programme.

Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, made the revelation at a sensitisation programme organised for education directors, heads of senior high school and public relation officers in the education sector on Saturday, July 21.

Below is a simplified explanation of how the system will run in September 2018.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com