169 High School Students in Nkwanta South Receive ‘Be A Girl’ Awards

World Youth Summit Awards nominated SDG initiative, ‘Be A Girl’ on 19th July 2018 awarded 169 top performing female students from 3 Senior High Schools in the Nkwanta South Municipal of the Volta Region in Ghana.

The schools which included: Nkwanta Community Day Senior High School, Nkwanta Senior High and Kyabobo Girls Senior High school had their top perfuming female students who excelled in academia, sports and leadership awarded at a special ceremony hosted at the Nkwanta Community Day SHS in Nkwanta.

Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media

Speaking at the event, the brainchild of the initiative and MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah stated that the need for the ‘Be A Girl’ project was borne out of the unavailability of mentorship & motivational programs in rural settings of Ghana. And that is the essential aim of the project.

He was quick to add that, albeit the awards come in forms of papers (certificates), their monumental values are far greater than money or any other material gift. It is something that will be imprinted in the recipients’ lives forever and that they should serve as a yardstick for others to aspire towards.

Awardees with Heads of Schools and officials from Avance Media & Be A Girl

Host headmaster, Mr Samuel H. K Avevor commended Avance Media for such a laudable initiative and charged them to spread the initiative across rural areas to enhance effective academic work in various schools.

The girls were all presented with certificates certified by the heads of their respective institutions in a ceremony attended by over 1000 other students and dozens of guests including tutors.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Project Officer, Ms Jill Norris, Mr Samuel H. K Avevor, Felix Fate Korku Gborglah, Joseph Zorglo, Kyabobo Girls Senior High School Headmistress, Ms Venya Rebecca, PTA Chairmen and tutors from the various schools.

Be A Girl is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of leading rating & PR firm, Avance Media focused on inspiring and empowering young girls whose dazzling academic and extra-curricular endeavours are recognised by their schools.

Be A Girl has so far awarded 500 girls across Ghana through this project and have inspired thousands of young girls through its award ceremonies.