Jean Mensah’s Nomination For EC Chairperson Job Is Untimely And Bias

The statement from the presidency announcing the nomination of Mrs Jean Mensah and three others to the council of state for advice and consideration of appointment for the vacant post of the Electoral commission chair, two deputies and one other though lawful we think is untimely.

The suspended chairperson and others have intention to go to court to clear her innocence or the otherwise, and we believe the appointing authority should have waited for the outcome of the court ruling before making a new nomination, since no one can easily predict the out of court ruling. We cannot guarantee the repercussions if the court rules in her favour and calls for her re instatement.

The public expectations on the New Electoral Commissioner was to be an independent person with no political biases and allegiance, but our worry is the nomination of a person who heads an organization that the main opposition party has severed relations with and has refused participating in their programs for years and still counting, we therefore wonder if the main opposition will cooperate and collaborate with her as chairperson for a body that will have to work with all parties including those parties that have previously accused her and the organization she heads as anti their party course.

We therefore wish to appeal to the council of state to be guarded by popular public interest and advice the president in that light and if necessary advice the president against the appointment of Mrs Jean Mensah of IEA and Dr. Bossman Eric Asare of University of Ghana on grounds of perceived political biases and allegiance.

Though by our electoral laws the seven commission members can hardly compromise election outcome, it is still necessary for us (Ghanaians) to get an election body generally accepted across board without doubt and suspicion.

The opposition National Democratic Congress’s disapproval and opposition to her appointment should prompt Mrs Jean Mensah’s to reject the offer because harmony and cooperation can’t be guaranteed with this early warning signal. It is among other reasons we wish the council of state to advice against her appointment.

Yours Faithfully

Signed

Felix Djan Foh

President-PIRAN-GH

Mr. Timothy Fiadzoe

Secretary – PIRAN-GH.

