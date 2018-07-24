The nail changes in patients with human immunodeficiency virus

From 1968 till 1979, six hemophilia-patients died per year as a consequence of diseases probably being Aids. In 1982 five died of diseases classified as Aids.

In 1975-79, 14.3% of these patients suffered from signs of cellular immunodeficiency. Kaposi's sarcoma without evidence of HIV-antibodies, typical immunodeficiency in hemophilia patients without the addition of factor concentrates without HIV-infections, are evidence of immunodeficiency without HIV-transmission.

This is further clarified by HIV-seroconversions in hundreds of hemophilia patients who were only using concentrates from HIV-free blood donors, for example, in Australia, Scotland, and Belgium.

That the cause of infection or indication of antibodies is not attributable to an unnoticed supply of HI viruses from contaminated donor blood, can be deduced from the different rates of infection in hemophilia patients treated with the same concentrate in Marseilles 41% had antibodies, whilst in Paris, there were twice as many, namely 79%.

In Vienna, Austria, there were HIV-infections among hemophilia A patients but not among hemophilia B patients. All had been treated with concentrate from the same donors.