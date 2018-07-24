NAGRAT To Evaluate Double-track System

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has said the association will meet to discuss the double-track system being introduced by the government and make its stance known.

Angel Carbonu said the teachers’ association was not consulted but only informed on the new policy for Senior High Schools.

"NAGRAT will do a professional and technical discussion of this system and come out with an official communique," he told Gifty Andoh on The Pulse, a current affairs programme on the Joy News channel on Multi TV, Monday.

Meanwhile, a member of the Coalition of Educational CEOs has also argued that the new module will reduce the congestion in the Senior High Schools.

Kofi Asare however, disagreed that the module will certainly breed quality.

“There is no assurance of quality,” he argued.

Other educationists who have also commented on the new policy has lauded it as a great idea.

Veteran educationist Professor Stephen Adei told Joy News’ Kojo Yankson on the AM Show Monday that he was “so happy” when he saw the proposal.

“I believe this is doable and it is workable,” he stressed.

The double-track system divides the entire student body and staff into two different tracks. So while one track is in school, the other is on vacation.

A lot of social media users have raised a lot of concerns about the policy with some saying that it has the potential to mar the quality of education at the senior high level.