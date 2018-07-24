Fire Service Ends Two Weeks Training For Fire Wardens

The Ministries Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has organised a two-week training for 24 fire wardens at the Accra City Hotel to ensure fire safety.

A statement signed by Mrs Naomi Ofori Adubea, the District Fire Commander at the Ministries Fire Station and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said there was the need for fire wardens to put into practice what they had been taught over the period.

The statement said: 'Whatever has been imparted to the participants will be replicated in this hotel for the safety of everyone that visits here'.

According to the statement, the training was to ensure a fire safe environment and business continuity for the Hotel.

It said the GNFS was mandated by law, in Act 537 of 1997, to train fire volunteer squads as first aid and rescue responders when necessary.

The GNFS commended the management of the Hotel for allowing the fire wardens to be trained within the facility to stand in when needed.

The statement said, if the trained fire wardens practiced what they had been taught, it would enhance the corporate image of the hotel.

The statement said GNFS would keep in touch with the trained fire wardens to ensure that, in-service training would be conducted every six months to keep the fire wardens active.

The participants went through the various techniques needed to ensure the safety of the Accra City Hotel, which included rescue by ordinary means, evacuation procedures, physical training, firefighting techniques, and fire communication, among others.

'At the end of the training, outstanding participants were awarded certificates and prizes.'