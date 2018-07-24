Don't Tell Your Children To Go To School For You

Mr Samuel Kingsley Acquah, an Educationist, has advised parents to desist from using the phrase 'go to school for me' as a way of encouraging their children to learn hard and become interested in education.

According to him, parents must explain to their children and make them understand that education was the future security of every child and that when they went to school, it was for their own future and not for anybody.

Mr Acquah gave the advice on the sidelines of the second edition of the 'Opanyin Kobina Kobba Acquah Memorial Reading Competition' for KG 2and BS1 pupils in Anomabo Circuit and Yamoransa at Anomabo on Friday.

It was organised by the Boys and Girls Club of Anomabo and supported by the Acquah family of Anomabo Bethlehem.

Held in honor of the late Opanyin Kobina Kobba Acquah, the competition instituted by his family engaged five schools including Anomabo Methodist 'A and B', Biriwa Methodist 'A and B', Biriwa Methodist ' C', Egyaa M/A Basic School and Yamoransa Catholic Basic School.

Opanyin Acquah who was a philanthropist, also supported the development of education in the town.

The competition aimed at accessing the performance of the ongoing United States Agency for International Development (USAID) partnership for Education- Learning Programme for KG 2 and BS1 pupils in the Municipality.

Mr Acquah, who is Opnyin Acquah's son, said parents needed to identify people in the community who have made it through education to inspire their wards when advising and counselling them to serve as role models to the children.

He said it was the responsibility of parents to give education to their children and under no circumstance must they renege on that responsibility.

'We must not hesitate to sell the little that we have to acquire all the necessary learning tools for our children, so that they can acquire knowledge to the highest level,' he said.

Mr Acquah underscored the importance of reading, saying it was an excellent means of improving language.

'Through reading, people realise their innate talents vital to their success and therefore there is the need for pupils to adopt the habit of reading. Parents must buy story books for their children and supervise them to read,' he urged.

Sabina Mensah of Egyaa M/A Basic School came first in the KG category, followed by Michael Afful Tawiah of Biriwa Methodist 'A and B' and Nathaniel Fotwey Twentoh of Yamoransa Catholic in the second and third positions respectively.

In the BS1 category, Christina Fynn of Anomabo Methodist was first, Elizabeth Mensah of Egyaa M/A Basic School was second and Abena Frimpomaa Amankwa took the third position.

For their prize, the first position received GH¢200.00, exercise books, pens and pencils while the second and third positions also received an amount of GH¢150.00 and GH¢100.00 plus exercise books, pens and pencils respectively.