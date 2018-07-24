President Akufo-Addo Climax 3-day Northern Region Tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Monday ended his three-day tour of the Northern Region, as he journeys across the country to assess the developments needs of the people.

He made stops at Tamale, Buipe and Damongo, climaxing his tour to the Region with a visit and commissioning of the newly refurbished Motorking Assembly Plant in Tamale, where he urged private sector actors to invest in the country's manufacturing sector.

'My presence here, and that of the Minister of Trade, is to signal the support and commitment of Ghana and of the government to investments such as these,' he said.

'They are investments that will impact the transformation of our economy, and that is the major objective of economic policy in our time, that we begin to transform the Ghanaian economy from being a raw material producing and exporting economy to an industrial economy that will be able to create jobs and generate higher incomes for our people,' he said.

At Buipe, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of an 80-bed District Hospital, which would specialize in accident and emergency care.

With the hospital expected to be completed in 36 months, the President said the hospital would provide access to healthcare for the people of Central Gonja and its environs, as well as to commuters along the Trans-Africa highway in the event of accidents and emergencies.

The President finally called on the Overlord of Gonjaland, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa I, where he expressed his appreciation to him and other Eminent Chiefs, for the work being done to bring finality to the Dagbon conflict.

'I am not a Dagomba. I cannot be Abudu or Andani. I cannot be. I am from somewhere a long way away from Akyem Abuakwa in Kyebi, so I am not Abudu and I am not Andani. All my interest is for the two groups to come together, restore peace in Dagbon so that there can be peace all over the Northern Region and in the northern parts of our country,' he stressed.

On the creation of the proposed Savannah Region, the President told the Yagbonwura that prior to his week-long tour of the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions, he forwarded the recommendations of the Justice Brobbey Commission to the Electoral Commission, in accordance with the teachings of the Constitution.

He told the Yagbonwura that with the Programme for Food and Jobs in its second year of implementation, the number of beneficiary farmers, who have been given improved seedligs, subsidized fertilizer, and access to extension officers, has been increased from two hundred thousand farmers in 2017 to five hundred thousand in 2018.

The 1-village-1-dam policy, he added, was being implemented in the three Northern Regions to ensure all-year round farming, resulting in the ongoing construction of 570 dams in the three Northern Regions in 2018.