Tema Community One Market Engulfed In Filth

Traders at Tema Community One market are complaining about the overwhelming stench and sight of filth in and around the market which would lead to an outbreak of diseases.

The traders, who say they are subjected to filth in their everyday work, believe the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Authorities are doing little to clean the waste and make it easier for them to do business.

They made this known on Friday when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the market to interact with traders to gather firsthand information about their welfare.

Madam Akua Mansah, a trader, at the Community One Central Market, expressed her fear of a possible outbreak of an epidemic.

She added that the refuse transfer station at the market was no longer operational leading to the indiscriminate dumping of refuse which exposed traders and residents to diseases such as cholera.

Mrs. Matilda Amankwa, who also trades at the market, complained about the bad odour around the area, which drove a lot of potential buyers away.

Mr. Frank Asante, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for TMA, in an interview with the GNA said, that the Assembly had put in measures which would make it mandatory for every business operator in the market to have a bin to reduce the pilling up of refuse.

He added that, 'The Assembly is in the process of cleaning the market for a period, and the sanitation committee will soon embark on a tour which will enable the assembly give final notice to the traders and community members.'

Mr. Asante also observed that the Assembly was facing a couple of challenges in terms high cost of refuse management and the enforcement of laws which had hindered their bid to keep the city clean.

He cautioned community members to desist from disposing waste in unauthorized places or face prosecution by the court of law.