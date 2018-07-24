We Will Ensure The Economy Works For Every Ghanaian

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, has underlined the government's unswerving determination to build an economy that works for every Ghanaian.

They would go the extra mile to create that economic environment, which would allow everybody to thrive.

The Minister was addressing the third national policy summit in Kumasi - the Ashanti Regional capital.

'Assessing the growth, jobs and prosperity agenda', was the theme chosen for the two-day programme.

It provided the platform for policy makers, business leaders, civil society organizations, chiefs and other stakeholders to discuss key national policies to deepen understanding and provide feedback to the government.

This forms part of the drive to promote social accountability and transparency.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was on hand to officially open the meeting and among those present were the Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Information, Mr. john peter Amewu, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, Alhaji Abubakar Saddiq, and Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister.

The summit, the baby of the Information Ministry, comes on the heels of the mid-year budget review.

Mr. Ofori-Atta rated their performance in the past 18 months as impressive, and said they had restored the health of the economy - put it on the right path of growth'.

He made reference to the reduction of debt to growth domestic growth (GDP) ratio - from 9.3 percent to 5.9 percent, decline in inflation and other growth indicators and said it was amazing that so much could be achieved within the relatively short period.

He pledged to continue to stick to prudent management of things - maintain financial discipline and control spending to sustain the gains.

He expressed confidence that the vision of putting Ghana beyond aid could be within reach.