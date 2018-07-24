GRIDCo On The Move To Reduce Electricity Losses

Tema, July 23, GNA - The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) is working towards reducing the amount of electricity lost through transmission to wholesale and bulk users.

GRIDCo currently has a four per cent electricity loss due to the heating up of transmission cables, a situation if not checked would be counted by the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) as a mark of inefficiency in its operations.

Mr Mark Baah, Director Systems Operations at GRIDCo, disclosed this at a media encounter which formed part of the Company's programmes to commemorate its tenth anniversary.

Mr Baah added that such inefficiencies would be paid by GRIDCo if it failed to reduce such loses, adding that, 'PURC would not transfer such loses to consumers'.

He explained that the losses could not be avoided as anytime electrons (electricity) flow through a conductor (cable), it produced heat into the air and counted as electricity loss.

'You can't prevent the heating up of the cables, but you can control it to ensure that it does not go beyond the accepted amount,' he added.

GRIDCo, he noted, was considering building more transmission lines as most of the lines were over-loaded leading to the loss of more heat during transmission.

He further said the company also had an option of changing the transmission cables to heavier ones adding however that the existing towers may not be able to hold the load on heavier cables.

He indicated that the right-of-way for GRIDCo must not be encroached upon as doing so could affect the building of more substations, towers and transmission lines due to lack of space.

Mr Baah advised consumers to help reduce electricity losses at their homes by using certified electricians to wire their houses and avoiding overloading circuits at home.

He said apart from leading to high cost in electricity consumption, the practice could also lead to fire outbreaks and other risks.

GRIDCo was established on August 1, 2008 to transmit power from the generators to wholesalers and bulk users and promote competition after it was ceded off the Volta River Authority (VRA).