New Juaben South Failed To Meet Budget Target

As at June ending this year, the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly was able to achieve 48 per cent of the Internal Generated Fund(IGF) target of the Assembly for the year.

Out of a revenue target of GH¢5,786,729.93, the Assembly was able to achieve GH¢2,761,693.83.

This was announced by Ms Comfort Asante, the acting New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the First Assembly of the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly (NJSMA) at Koforidua.

She explained that the Assembly was not able to achieve its target because it was not able to implement the planned strategies to increase the revenue of the Assembly.

Ms Asante said the Municipal Assembly was having challenges with the management of waste in the Municipality and said with the creation of the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly (NJNMA), the NJSMA had to engage NJNMA to discuss issues related to a final disposal site.

Ms Asante expressed appreciation to the security service personnel in the Municipality for maintaining peace especially at the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegate's Congress in held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

She said the Municipality was relatively peaceful except some few cases of child neglect, assault, drug abuse and prostitution.