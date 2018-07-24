Woman Assaulted By Policeman Gets Support From MASLOC

The Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has offered to support the woman assaulted by a police officer at the East Legon branch of Midland Savings and Loans.

Stephen Amoah has pledged to give the victim, Patience Osafo a loan to expand her business and also offer scholarship to her two months old grandchild to the tertiary

He said he is going to setup a personal education fund for the child in August with his salary.

The motive for this kind gesture, the MASLOC boss noted is to ensure a secured future for the child.

A lot of people were angry when footage of the police officer beating up the woman begun circulating on social media.

They condemned it outright and called for the immediate street of the police man. But the situation seem to be a blessing in disguise as donations keep pouring in for Madam Osafo.

This notwithstanding, Steve Amoah appealed for more support as she recovers from her trauma.

He also joined calls for disciplinary action to be brought the police officer caught up in the assault saga.