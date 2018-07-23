C/R: Agona East MP Organizes Capacity Building Workshop For Newly Elected Constituency Executives 

The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr has organised a capacity building workshop for newly elected executives in eight (8) selected constituencies in the Central Region to enable them work effectively towards winning the coming elections.

Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Vice Chairman and Director of Elections of the NDC who spoke on “the role of constituency executive” and called on them to be vigilant and work hard to win the masses back into the party.

On his part, Mr. Kofi Adams, the party’s National Organizer who spoke on party unity using the broom to demonstrate his message, urged them to stand united at all times and endeavor to channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters in the party for redress rather than using the media to settle their differences.

The Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr, who organised the workshop for the newly elected executives, also spoke on “unity and hope for victory 2020.”

In a superb presentation, she challenged the newly executives not to lose focus and remember the task ahead of them

According to her, winning back political power is the main goal they must achieve so as to offer to the people of Ghana, the kind of leadership that will transform Ghana for the better.

It was refreshing to see most of the regional executives led by chairman Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Former Central Regional Minister, Hon EKT Addo, Deputy National Organiser, Captain Joshua Hamidu Akamba, Mohammed Mamoud, Chief Biney and many others who are aspiring to become regional and national executives.

The socialization, unity and love exhibited by over 200 participants before, during and after the workshop was deep.

There was a quiz competition which saw AOB taking the lead as the ultimate prize winner. AOB won a motorbike.

Gomoa Central came second winning a bicycle.

Other constituencies apart from the winner and the 1st Runner up went home with smart phones.

The Quiz master, Hon Sammy Atta Mills, MP for KEEA supported by Hon Maame Pokua Sawyerr and Nana Sackey were fair and contestants were happy with how the Quiz was handled. Certificate signed by Regional Chairman, National Vice Chairman and the Coordinator of the programme, Hon Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr were presented to the participants after the eight hour workshop.