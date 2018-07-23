Ken Agyapong Pushes To Suspend Privileges C’ttee Sitting Again

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyepong, has written to the Privileges Committee of Parliament urging it to suspend its sitting after he filed a motion to have the Speaker of Parliament rescind the referral of his case to the committee.

Kennedy Agyapong has been hauled before the Privileges Committee over comments, the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak deems contemptuous.

But the Assin Central MP has always contended that his comments were taken out of context.

This is the second of such motions filed by Kennedy Agyapong.

He filed the motion on Monday ahead of the second sitting of the committee.

The first sitting in June ended inconclusively after three MPs from the Central Region on the Committee recused themselves over possible bias.

The MPs were Gomoa Central MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah; Agona West MP, Cynthia Morrison and Upper Denkyira West MP, Samuel Nsowah-Djan.

The three have subsequently been replaced on the committee from the Majority.

The replacements are Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Adentan MP; Yaw Maama Afful, Jaman South MP; and Nana Akua Afriyie, Ablekuma North MP.

Muntaka reports Kennedy Agyapong

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, filed a motion accusing Kennedy Agyapong of making contemptuous comments about the House in public.

Mr. Agyeapong was subsequently summoned to appear before Parliament's Privileges Committee which addresses such matters.

Muntaka Mubarak, who engaged in a fierce media war with Kennedy Agyapong over the matter, appeared before the committee to give evidence to back his claims.

The committee subsequently established a prima facie case against Mr. Agyapong, hence his latest appointment with the committee.

Muntaka Mubarak had earlier said in a Citi News interview that he believes Kennedy Agyapong must be suspended for his utterances.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citinewsroom.com/Ghana