Persons With Disabilities Receive Working Tools From Gomoa Central District

Over 50 Persons With Disabilities in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region have received various kinds of working tools to expand their businesses.

The items include Deep Freezers, Pop Pop Corn Machine, electronic sewing machines, Fufu Pounding Machines, Wheel Chair, a Corn Mill, Shoe Making Machine, Tomatoes Grinding Machines, Gari Processing Machines, Cocoa Spraying Machine and 10 Containers for seamstresses, Petty traders and other artisans.

These items were presented to make them self-dependent was purchased through the Disabled component of the District Assembly Common Fund.

Addressing the beneficiaries at Afransi, the Gomoa central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo disclosed that government would continue to support Persons With Disabling to be financial sufficient.

He noted with concern how funds meant to cushion PWDs has been abused over the years adding the NPP government was determined to ensure financial breakthrough for the less privileged citizens.

" This is the first time in the history of Gomoa that monies meant for PWDs are fairly disbursed.

Even though there are laws governing disbursement of the Disability Common Fund, it has been abused over the time past years.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government has taken a bold decision by ensuring that MMDAs comply with what the law says about disbursement of Disabled Common Fund where a system has been put in place to ensure compliance.

Working tools and others given to the PWDs form part of government's job creation policy. Beneficiaries can now start or expand their businesses and to strengthen them financially.

We will ensure that PWDs in the Gomoa Central District are fully covered to enable them to contribute their quota towards national development.

Persons With Disabilities have talents and we must support them to develop these God-Given talents"

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah said government recognises the fact that Disability is not inability hence provision of the working tools to generate income rather than sharing monies which would not sustain them economically.

She disclosed that the presentation of the items was as results of individual request from the beneficiaries to cater for their children and spouses.

"These working tools are for you to generate personal income. I like to appeal to you to take proper care of them and to carry out the culture of maintenance to last longer than expected. Your community is going to benefit from your handiwork, work assiduously with humility to attract more customers who would in turn advertise for your businesses. I believe this working tools would go a long way to reduce poverty associated with Persons With Disabilities."

Chief of Gomoa Akropong, Nana Odum Amanfo V, commended the NPP government for increasing the Disability Fund by 3% to cover more PWDs across the country.

He pledged the support of traditional rulers in the vicinity to PWDs to enable them to live meaningful lives rather than being financial burden to their families.