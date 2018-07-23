Martin Amidu’s Silence: NPP’s Strategy, NDC’s Wahala

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Every political analyst will agree with me that the fight against corruption in Ghana has inevitably followed a conventional pattern. Habitually; few days after the inauguration officials in the immediate past government purported to be corrupt, are pursued from the chop bars, churches to airports and arrested in a “machoistic“ opulence display of power. Three reasons that I can speculate is to demonstrate existence of power switch, to pacify party foot soldiers and finally to justify corrupt claims made during political campaigns.

To tag it as political harassment, the opposition conduct series of press conferences to show solidarity to a supposedly witch in their camp who is a target of a hunt by the new government. Furtherance, demonstrations are conducted in beautifully crafted names that usually bears the initials of the accused.(friends of so-so and so).Busing of aimless youth to show solidarity during court litigation is the icing of the cake. In all the most intriguing part of the corruption dramatic thrillers over the years is the outcome of the villain or the antagonist in the movie.

Whiles Ghanaians awaits the (killer b3wu last show) climax, I have observed that few months into the court actions, the opposition somehow is able to flip the play tunes of the corruption musical turntable. Members of the new administration becomes deeply involved in scandalous allegation such that the attention on the fight against corruption suddenly turns into barrage of accusations and counter allegations, and by the third year in the new governments administration the euphoria around the fight has diminished to the minimum. Sadly, this has been the narratives in the forth republic.

However, this happens to be changing ,President Nana Addo is among a few politicians perceived to be incorruptible by many Ghanaian, he campaigned on the back of the numerous corrupt scandals that had rocked the Mahama government, and promised to be pitiless with corruption. Many were those who thought that his first few months in office will experience a brutal approach to the handling of the various scandals in the past government nonetheless, almost two years into his administration, 7 months after the appointment of the almighty Special Prosecutor, not a single case of corruption has been successfully prosecuted.

Ironically, the NDC has made claims to suggest that the delay in prosecuting past supposed corrupt officials is a result of non existing evidence. That is where I find it sad that the main opposition party has embroiled itself with Mahama ‘s comeback such that they cannot see through a copious NPP 2020 election strategy. I am of the believe that President Akufo Addo’s handling of reportedly fraudulent cases by past officials is a calculated politically orchestrated strategy towards the 2020 election. The appointment of Martin Amidu Falls within a well crafted blueprint masterminded by the Akufo Addo’s led government and the Rawlings faction in the NDC.It fits correctly into (I scratch your back you scratch my back.)Political convenience.

The Rawlings/anti Mahama faction do not have any interest in wining 2020 elections ,their immediate purpose is to recapture power from the rich stinking “immoral” Mahama camp so they can instill what they termed as some discipline, integrity and accountability back into the NDC. This can only be achieved through a grand scheme with their die hard enemy(NPP),by this the Rawlings/anti Mahama are throwing their support to Nana Addo’s 2020 ambition whiles the latter supports with all available state resources and power to discredit Mahama.

President Akufo Addo an astute politicians has seen through the conventional ineffectiveness of an early arrest and prosecution of alleged corrupt politicians, he does not only wants an achievable outcome but also to gain political advantage. Prosecuting corrupt past official in the later part of 2018 through to 2020 elections has the potential of a sustained verbal and shameful vituperation on the Mahama brand. To achieve this , Martin Amidu the special prosecutor and a member of the anti Mahama faction yet largely respected both locally and international for his anti corrupt stands is tasked with the role of commencing mass prosecutions few months before the NDC congress. This is to discredit the Mahama brand and camp during the NDCs internal elections. Should he even wins, the intensity of the corruption cases will still have the capacity to smear the Mahama outlook to the Ghanaian electorates in 2020.The Mahama administration is already wounded with a long held corrupt tag , people are already anxious awaiting for a strike and it will not take much effort from the special prosecutor to make it a reality.

Yes! The only strategy left will be to push in the political witch-hunt theory but, that will not stand the test of time because first, Martin Amidu is a known NDC member and currently enjoys the support of all the foreign embassies except Kenya lol, again, one or two members of the current administration alleged to be corrupt with definitely be used as sacrificial lamps to diffuse the treat.

So someone please tell Ex President Mahama that the 2020 elections goes beyond funfairs, unity walks and most importantly green book, both 2012 and 2016 campaign had no message therefore if he really mean to come back its important to sway away from sycophants and start strategizing.

The combine factors on the ground does not look well in his favor, the sacking of Charlotte Osei will definitely birth a candidate who will eschew the temptation to sin, the introduction of the Ghana cards will confines parties ability to rig. Npp has its own problems emanating from the various unfulfilled promises but so far so good its obvious they will perform better than the Mahama regime. There exist large number of NDC faithful’s including some very prominent members from the old cadres who felt victimized, dejected and abused under his leadership and will do everything possible to keep him from becoming the president. More so, one do not need the magical powers of Obinim to pontificate that rivalry leading to the presidential primaries will lead to vote loss in the general elections, since every contestant who may run against him believes that the absence of Mahama will increase their chances in 2024 and will definitely court his followers to work and vote against his candidature.

I maybe wrong but posterity is there to judge.

Nana kwame Ofori-x

[email protected]