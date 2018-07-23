Infographic Presentation Of New EC Chair And Deputies

Head of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Jean Mensa has been nominated Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

It follows the removal of Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwaa, for stated misbehaviour.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare named Mr Samuel Tettey and Dr Eric Asare Bossman as Deputy Chairpersons.

Ms Adwoa Asuama has also been named as a member of the Commission. She replaces Mrs Pauline Dadzawa who has proceeded on retirement.