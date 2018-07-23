Exchanging Ghana's Natural Resources With The Chinese For Roads, Hospitals, Etc, Is A Lazy Way Of Developing The Country

America was built by Americans, China was built by Chinese and same with all the developed countries of the world. So why can't Africans develop Africa and stop looking up to the so-called developed countries for help?

I get so frustrated and infuriated when African leaders with all the resources available to them still go cup in hand begging for help from foreign countries.

Ghana is one of those countries that is blessed with resources, be it human or natural resources. We have gold, diamond, bauxite, timber, oil among many other natural resources yet a majority of Ghanaians are still wallowing in poverty.

What is shocking is the current leadership under the current government seems to be the worse form of leadership the country has ever had. Prior to their assumption of duty, they claimed they have the "men" who can deliver economic prosperity to the people but alas, from the current economic conditions in the country, if they continue on this tangent, they will go down in history as the worse form of governance Ghana has ever had.

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, the finance minister Mr Ken Offori Atta presented a mid-year budget review to parliament. A critical analysis of the entire budget, one can conclude that there is no hope Ghana will be getting better under this administration. They are only stressing the ordinary Ghanaian with huge tax burdens.

According to Mr Ken Ofori Atta, the government is proposing to exchange our bauxite reserves with the Chinese for roads, hospitals and classroom blocks. I must say this is absurd and a lazy way of developing a country.

Ghana has over $460 billion worth of bauxite deposits in Atewa forest alone and the government is planning to offer all these to the Chinese in exchange of $2 billion worth of infrastructure development for three years which is renewable at the end of every three year period. This is by far one of the worse deals this administration has entered into.

I want to buy this post advice government to retreat from signing such an agreement if they are yet to sign it. If it is necessary to mine our bauxite to develop the country, then it is better we give it out to Ghanaian indigenous mining companies to mine than the foreign ones. Better still, the government should sponsor Ghanaian students to learn about mining and processing bauxite into aluminium so that we can mine and process our own bauxite here in Ghana and export the finished products. This, in my view, is the best way to go even if it will take us the next 10 or 20 years.

Bright Nudokpo-Honu

NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer Hopeful.