Customers Mass Up At Midland To Withdraw Savings

Several customers of Midland Savings and Loans Company thronged the company’s Shiashie branch in Accra on Monday to withdraw their savings, following a widely publicized assault on a customer by a police officer.

The company has been widely condemned after a video of a police officer on duty man-handling a customer went viral.

In the video, the police officer, who was armed with an assault rifle, is seen striking the woman, who was holding her baby, multiple times on the head, first with an umbrella, and then with his fists.

Citi News’ Sixtus Dong Ullo reported that the branch remains under lock and key with armed police stationed there, as indications are that there will be no business today [Monday].

One of the customers said he was at the bank a fortnight ago, but was told the system was down.

“I came here last two weeks Friday and I was told the office had been closed down. I came here again and I was asked to wait till last week Tuesday. The most dangerous thing is they have also collected our file books too. I am here to withdraw my money today and they are still giving me the excuse that the system is down,” the customer said.

Another said: “They have asked me to come tomorrow due to some technical challenges. I will surely withdraw my money when I return.”

The Relationship Manager for the East Legon branch of the company, Albert Sandford Nyarko, however, told Citi News they will open for business on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, management of the company has suspended employees who were on duty when the assault occurred.

“We find it totally shameful that our staff on duty at the time of the incident could not restrain the police officer from inflicting any further harm on our customer,” the company said in a statement.

The company also plans to compensate Patience Osafo.

Patience Osafo has lodged a formal complaint at the Legon Police Station and the police have said that the officer will face all applicable charges.

Already, Frederick Amanor has been interdicted and his uniform and all other police accoutrements taken from him, pending internal disciplinary proceedings. He is expected to appear in court today [Monday].