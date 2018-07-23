The Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, Jean Mensa, has been appointed as a new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. This was annou...
IEA Boss, Jean Mensa To Replace Charlotte Osei At Electoral Commission
The Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, Jean Mensa, has been appointed as a new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.
This was announced in a statement from the Presidency on Monday, July 23.
Other persons nominated for appointment by President Akufo-Addo to the Commission include;
1. Samuel Tettey – Deputy Chairperson
2. Dr. Eric Asare Bossman – Deputy Chairperson
3. Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa – Member of Commission