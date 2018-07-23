IEA Boss, Jean Mensa To Replace Charlotte Osei At Electoral Commission

The Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, Jean Mensa, has been appointed as a new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

This was announced in a statement from the Presidency on Monday, July 23.

Other persons nominated for appointment by President Akufo-Addo to the Commission include;

1. Samuel Tettey – Deputy Chairperson

2. Dr. Eric Asare Bossman – Deputy Chairperson

3. Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa – Member of Commission