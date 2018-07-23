Accra Breweries Rewards 6th and 7th “Charlie Won Shi Jama” Promo Winners

Accra Breweries has rewarded two lucky winners of its ongoing “Club Charlie Won Shi Jama” promotion. The presentation saw two winners; Frederick Kofi Dro and Emmanuel Armah Okine receive Twenty Thousand (20,000) Ghana Cedis each at a ceremony held at the Accra Brewery.

The promotion was launched on the 1 June 2018, to reward “Charlie’s” who have consistently enjoyed the crisp and refreshing beer especially during the 2018 FIFA World Cup season with Club as official beer.

Seven of twelve winners have been rewarded the grand prize of GHS 20,000 each, there is also 500,000 bottles of free beer and airtime to be won.

When asked how people were responding to the promotion, Ewurafua Addo-Atuah (Head of Marketing, Accra Brewery Ltd) said “The response has been amazing; for us it’s the first time and we knew that people liked club… this cements the fact that club continues to be Ghana’s number one selling beer”. “Keep texting to 1931, you just might win- if not airtime, beer or you just might win the grand GHS 20,000 prize each week”

