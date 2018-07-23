Prestea Magistrate Court To See A Face-Lift This Year-Mce, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh has hinted the District Assembly is going to embark on face-lifting of the Prestea Magistrate Court, in Prestea.

The MCE, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh made this known when he paid a working visit to the Magistrate Court on Thursday, 19th July 2018.

Speaking to Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD), Hon. Mozart said, “Since the court was established in the colonial days, (1920s), not much has been done in terms of improving structures there”. “ The District Assembly is going to award a contract very soon for massive uplift of facilities in the court:, he added.

The Chief Justice, Ms Justice Sophia Akuffo recently bemoaned the poor quality of facilities in our courts and threatened to close many of them down if facilities there aren’t improved.

“It is therefore refreshing to hear that ours in Prestea going to see upgrading. It should not be mere talk” His Worship Frank Nii Ashittey Addo, the Magistrate at Prestea told PCD.

His Worship Ashittey Adu stated further that, “he will be grateful if the MCE turns the promise into action”. Currently, there is only one court in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, and if additional ones are added, it will ensure speedy implementations of law and order in the Municipality.

