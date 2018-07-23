Korle-Bu Children's Hospital Gets Support From Van Moorehouse Foundation

Van Moorehouse Foundation, a charity organization, in Ghana has donated supplies and assorted items to the renal and oncology department of the children’s hospital of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The organisation also supported patients struggling to foot the cost of expensive prescription drugs of patients on admission at the ward.

Speaking to journalists after the donation on Saturday, Country Director of Van Moorehouse Foundation, Nana Abrefa Busia, said the charity organisation realised that the renal and oncology departments of the hospital are among the most neglected.

“We also realised that kids that are brought here go through a tough time. We want to be a bit different by focusing our charity efforts on places that are sensitive but vital,” he said.

Photo: Nana Abrefa Busia

Items donated included books, toys, boxes of water, clothes, beds and toiletries.

In total, about GHS8,000 was spent at the renal and oncology departments, according to the Foundation.

“In the future, we are looking at other hospitals. It will not only be Accra, we are looking at hospitals across the nation…wherever we can enhance peoples’ lives,” said Abrefa Busia.

Senior Nursing Officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Josephine Owusu-Takyi, received the items on behalf of the departments and thanked the donors.

She lauded the Van Moorehouse Foundation for the gesture and called on other organisations to support the children's hospital.

The organisation's vision is to serve underprivileged persons in Ghana, regardless of their religion, race, ethnicity, or gender

It is founded by Vanessa Moorehouse, a philanthropist based in the United Kingdom.