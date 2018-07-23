Aggrieved GETFund Contractors Set To Protest In August

The Association of Conscientious Public Sector Contractors who say they have not been paid by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for work done in schools since 2016, are set to embark on a demonstration on the 1st of August.

This comes after the two-week ultimatum given to the Fund elapsed.

“We have gotten a police permit and police have even gone there to inform them that we intend having a demonstration at the forefront of GETFund offices,” the Secretary of the group, Samuel Ofori Kumah told Citi News.

He also said the contractors were considering legal action.

“We are getting our lawyers to write to GETFund to let them know we intend going to court if they don't commence payment to our contractors.”

The government has been aware of the indebtedness to contractors with even the President assuring that all debts will be cleared quickly.

During his Media Encounter to mark his first year in office, President Nana Akufo-Addo had said that his government had settled most of the arrears owed contractors which were accrued under the previous administration.

“I'm being urged to pay contractors, I'm paying them. In 2017, nearly one billion cedis of which the government of Ghana provided three hundred odd million and the Road Fund provided some 660 million of the 1.6 billion owed road contractors was cleared. In January this year, we have dispersed 125 million out of the remainder of 600 million to the contractors,” Nana Addo said.

“Additionally, we have paid 826 million of the 1.2 billion loan contracted by the previous administration for which the Road Fund was used as collateral. It is important to note that all these debts were accrued under the previous administration. I will also point out that much of the statutory arrears that we met have been cleared,” the President said.

Head of the GETFund contractors, Daniel Tanoh

But the head of the GETFund contractors, Daniel Tanoh, responded at the time saying many of the claims that had been submitted for payment had not been honored.

“GETFund contractors do not agree with what the President said. It's not true that GETFund has paid even one-fourth of what the President said. For that reason we disagree with what the President said. The Ministry of Finance is supposed to give money to GETFund to pay contractors. As I speak, since July 2016 till date, those that have placed their claims to GETFund have not received their payments,” he said.