Association Of Savings And Loans Companies Bemoans Midland Bank Saga

The Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHASALC) has lashed out at a police officer who attacked a woman at the Shiashe Branch of Midlands Savings and Loans Company.

The policeman, Frederick Amanor Skalla, is currently at the Police Headquarters awaiting possible prosecution for indecent assault.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Skalla was seen virtually punching and slapping a nursing mother in a banking hall.

"GHASALC said in a press statement.

The woman, Patience Osafo, had gone to the Midland Savings and Loans to withdraw an amount of money.

She, however, reported a little late after banking hours and was asked to leave. The woman who was clutching to her baby is reported to have pleaded with the bank officials to allow her cash her money.

Read the full statement from GHASALC below.

GHANA ASSOCIATION OF SAVINGS AND LOANS COMPANIES (GHASALC) CONDEMNS ATTACK ON PATIENCE OSAFO IN THE PREMISES OF MIDLAND SAVINGS AND LOANS LIMITED BY POLICE OFFICER FREDERICK AMANOR

The Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHASALC) would like to condemn in no uncertain terms the brutalities brought on Madam Patience Osafo by one Frederick Amanor who is a Police Officer.

The incident which took place at the Shiashie Branch of Midland Savings and Loans on Thursday, July 19, 2018, has attracted wide condemnations from Ghanaians, and we also join in condemning the act in no uncertain terms.

We believe that the customer did not do anything warranting the treatment meted out to her. Therefore, the action of the Police Officer was uncalled for. Such an uncouth act should not be exacted on customers who patronize our services.

We entreat the Police Service to deal decisively with this Police Officer according to the laws of the land while we also take up the matter with Midland Savings and Loans Limited.

We once again, wish to express our solidarity with Madam Patience Osafo and let her know that we shall get to the bottom of this matter.

SIGNED

Tweneboah Kodua Boakye

(Executive Secretary)