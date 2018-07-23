IFEST Backs Double-Tracking System For Free SHS

The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) says it welcomes the decision of the Ministry of Education to adopt a double-tracking system for students who will be admitted into SHS1 in September for the 2018/2019 academic year.

“IFEST believes that the potential increase in SHS enrolments in September 2018 resulting from the high number of 2018 BECE candidates requires the government to implement innovative measures that ensure that no qualified BECE candidate is denied access to secondary education on the basis of infrastructure deficits,” IFEST said in a press statement.

The Institute says it is aware of the plethora of empirical evidence backing the system, noting the double-tracking system has improved achievement rate in many cases than the traditional calendar system.

According to the Institution, the double-tracking system reduces teacher stress and decreases the likelihood of students become over-burdened or drop out of school.

“Besides, the double-tracking system has the propensity of making optimal use of existing infrastructure,” the release signed by IFEST Founder Prof Prince Armah.

IFEST, however, called on the government to create more tracks by opting for multi-tracking system, with three or four tracks instead.

IFEST also urged the Ministry of Education to intensify its public education on the policy and continue its stakeholder consultations, whilst expediting action on recruiting adequate teachers for the smooth implementation of the new system.

“We wish to indicate our readiness to collaborate with government in any means possible o ensure an effective implementation of the policy,” IFEST said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN