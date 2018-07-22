Aids Documents To Amsterdam Aids Conference Organizers

Aids a medical genocide with impunity

In connection with the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, from July 22 to July 26, 2018, the German medical doctor, Wolff Geisler, sent the following article to the heads organizing the conference.

In 1980 globally about 125,000 persons were newly infected with HIV. Since 1985 (770,000 new HIV- infections), annually exploding incidences (1997 3.5 million new infections) mainly hit persons in countries in Africa.

But in 1997 the increase of incidences was changed abrupt globally into an ongoing decline1 by enormous decreasing numbers in Africa even despite increasing numbers in all other continents.

“new infections and AIDS death have both dramatically fallen in number since their peak in the late 1990s”2

“The turning point year … clustered around 1995 for most countries.”3

“… new infections from HIV, … have begun to fall.”4

“… peak in 1997 …period of fast decline between 1997 and 2005…”5

A miracle?

Since 1983 research on literature on AIDS by up to 12 scientific collaborators in Bonn.

1991 Fact-finding tours to Kampala, Arua-West Nile, and Lukoma-Rakai (Uganda), and in 1992 to Pedro Kouri Institute, Havanna (Cuba) by the author.

1994 in an exhibition stand at the Zimbabwe International Book Fair (ZIBF) 1994 in Harare the book AIDS, Origin, Spread, and Healing was presented. It says, that 97% of HIV-infections were mainly on behalf of the USA, Great Britain, and France intentionally introduced by vaccinations (polio, measles),

Prominent mentioning by the daily Book-Fair report. Interview by Zimbabwe Broadcast Corporation Television (ZBCTV). Positive reactions to the book by scientists in countries in Africa, Brazil, Soviet Union and the USA, and papers in Zambia, Uganda, and Nigeria.

1995 Printing of AIDS, Origin, Spread, and Healing by Marianum Press, Kisubi, Uganda. Till 2018 5.000 copies distributed, 1.000 copies sold.

Exhibition stands at ZIBF, 1995 Harare. Hot Discussions. “The book quickly became the highest- profile work at Harare’s recent book fair”.6

Interview by ZBCTV.

1996 Lectures by the author at universities in Nairobi (Kenya), Kampala (Uganda), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Harare (Zimbabwe), arranged by local scientists.

Contacts arranged by Teddy Ssezi-Cheeye (Uganda Confidential) to Health- and Defence people in Uganda and Rwanda. Lecture before 200 military officers of Zimbabwe at Harare. Interview by Radio Rwanda.

Techniques of the million-fold murdering became known

Immediately hundreds of thousands of predicted HIV-infections (f.e. of children) were not performed. The prophesized depopulation of Africa did not occur. Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania became capitals of survivors.

However, not before eight years later, in 2005, the WHO/UNAIDS first times mentioned: “Declines in adult national HIV prevalence appear to be underway in three sub-Saharan African countries: Kenya,

Uganda and Zimbabwe. With the exception of Zimbabwe countries of Southern Africa show little

evidence of declining epidemics.”7 “For the first time there are signs that one of the epidemics here could be ebbing.”8

On 31. August 2004 the Kenyan Standard, reported: “Kenya: Disease ‘A weapon to Wipe Out Blacks’, Assistant Minister Prof Wangari Maathai yesterday claimed that HIV/AIDS was a biological weapon manufactured by the developed world to wipe out the Black race from developing countries.”

The German medical doctor, Wolff Geisler

On 08. October 2004 the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced to award the Nobel Prize for Peace 2004 to Maathai. Asked by the Norwegian TV2 if the committee was aware of Maathai's claim, the chairman said it was not.10 Kenya's President Kibaki applauded to her statement.

In his Award Ceremony Speech on 10.12.2004, the chairman praised her: “No doubt Wangari will in the years ahead be at the forefront of Africa’s fight against HIV/AIDS.”

