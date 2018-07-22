Disclaimer: East Dadekotopon Development Trust Denies Three Persons

The East Dadekotopon Development Trust has issued a disclaimer against three persons claiming to be members of the Trust.

They include Gilbert Oblie Lomotey, Emmanuel Odoi Yemoh and Joseph Nii Nai Adjei (Nii Kwade Okropong I) who are parading themselves as Trustee, Executive Secretary and Chairman of the East Dadekotopon Development Trust respectively.

In a disclaimer signed by the Chairman of the East Dadekotopon Development Trust, Nii Obour Fred Afful, said the Trust is therefore cautioning the general public not to deal with the above persons on any issue regarding the Trust.

“Anyone who deals with them on any issue regarding the Trust does so at his or her own risk,” the disclaimer noted.

According to members of the Trust, their attention was drawn to a publication in the July 12 and 16, 2018 editions of the Daily Guide newspaper with the caption “Public Warning From East Dadekotopon Development Trust.”

The Trust indicated that the said publication did not emanate from them adding that, the authors/signatories of the publication are neither Trustees nor workers of the East Dadekotopon Development Trust.

In a quick reaction, the Trust has issued a disclaimer indicating that Joseph Nii Nai Adjei (Nii Kwade Okropong I) who is not a Trustee and Chairman of the East Dadekotopon Development Trust, has been found to lack capacity as Trustee by the High Court 7, Land Division in a ruling delivered on 31st July 2017 with regards to Suit No. LD/0487/2017.

The Trust added that a public notice regarding Emmanuel Odoi Yemoh not being an Executive Secretary of the Trust has also been published in the June 14, 2018 edition of the Daily Graphic.

The Trust is urging anyone who wants any clarification or further information may contact the office of the East Dadekotopon Development Trust at No. 9 Leshie Road, East La.