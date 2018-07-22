Amansie Central DCE Supports Persons With Disability

The District Chief Executive for Amansie Central, Hon. Nana Kwame Asamoah Boateng has donated items to persons with disability as part of their share of common fund from the government.

The items included sewing machines, fridge, barbering machines, wheel chair, spraying machine among many others aimed at equipping them to earn a living despite their challenges with some receiving undisclosed amount of money.

At a ceremony to hand over the items to the beneficiaries, Hon. Asamoah Boateng said the purpose was in line with support from government and was hopeful it will go a long way to improve their living conditions.

He said persons with disability are part of our society and must be recognized as people who contribute to the development of the country.

He noted that the disability Law 2006, Act 715 which was pass to by the Parliament of Ghana to ensure that the rights of persons with disability were respected.

“If you are disabled, it does not mean your life is over; your body may be damaged but your soul is not”

Some of the Beneficiaries, who spoke to OTECNEWS after receiving the items, thanked the DCE for his gesture, describing it as a step which will create an enabling and inclusive society for the disabled and also make sport possible to all.