Ghana Police Admonished To Organize Refresher Courses For Police Officers

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin has called on the Police Service to immediately organize refresher courses for its personnel following recent brutalities perpetrated by its officers.

Data gathered by citinesroom.com suggest that the police have killed over 22 people in the last 11 months.

There have also been several reported cases of police brutalities against civilians.

Last week, Police reportedly killed some seven people in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region they claimed were armed robbers.

Within the same week, a police officer was captured on video unleashing mayhem on a female customer of the Midland Savings and Loans at Shiashie in Accra.

The lady reportedly went there to withdraw her money but was beaten by the officer because the lady allegedly refused to leave the banking hall after the close of business day until her money was given to her.

His action received broad condemnation.

Speaking on Citi FM/Citi TV's news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, Franklin Cudjoe said the refresher course would help instill proper manners and communications skills in police officers.

“…There must something that must be done fast and urgent by the police service beyond issuing a stern warning. There is a need to have a refresher course for the police service right now before they think about recruiting extra ones because existing ones themselves are problematic. Sometimes you meet a police officer and basic communications skills they don't have it. And I wonder how elements like that could be in the police service,” he stated.

Background

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor was captured in a video, last week violently beating up Patience Osafo who was reportedly at the Midland Savings and Loans banking hall to withdraw money.

In the video, the armed police officer, is seen striking the woman, who was holding a baby, multiple times on the head, first with an umbrella, and then with his fists.

The viral video sparked public outrage, attracting condemnation from every Ghanaian.

Lance Corporal Fredrick Amanor, has subsequently been detained in police custody pending further investigations.

Rid service of criminals

Franklin Cudjoe also urged the police administration to rid itself of supposed criminals who enter the service unnoticed.

“I can bet my last pesewa that this policeman might have been on a protocol list or probably a foot soldier who managed to get into the police service. That is not to say that professional policemen may not occasionally misbehave.”

“Look at the way he wielded his weapon, and that was the last act he was going to release on the leader, using the back of the gun to hit her. The police must rid itself of this criminally minded elements,” the IMANI Africa president added.

Franklin Cudjoe threatens to sue Midland

Franklin Cudjoe had earlier said he would join forces with some lawyers to drag Midland Savings and Loans to court for allowing the police officer brutalize the woman .

“Now that the bank has said they are investigating the matter, it shouldn't actually end there. I'm likely to talk to a few lawyers to sue the bank so that the bank will pay substantial damages so that the lady is properly compensated…I don't think the best thing to do is to ask the police or any security guard to walk the woman out. The policeman was acting on instruction,” he added.