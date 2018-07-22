Amnesty International Pushes Ghana Police To Publish Report On Recent Police Brutalities

Amnesty International Ghana is threatening to stage a demonstration with other Civil Society Organizations against the Ghana Police Service if it does not make public, its report on investigations into recent incidents of police brutalities.

Amnesty’s list of incidents includes the assault of a woman by an officer in Accra last Thursday and the killing of seven men in Ashanti Region last week.

The officer, deployed to provide security to Midland Savings and Loans Company at Shiashie in Accra physically assaulted the woman in an attempt to force her out of the banking hall.

The Police , who have identified the police officer as Frederick Amanor said it is investigating the matter and have since interdicted the said officer.

The Police statement also said Amanor is being processed for court.

But the Country Director of Amnesty International, Robert Akoto Amoako wants the findings from the investigations to be made public while appropriate sanctions are being taken.

“Incidents of this nature are becoming overwhelming and I think the Police IGP needs to do something about this to ensure that all issues that have been reported including the violence against journalists and the killing of the suspected robbers, all these issues should be investigated the reports be made public as soon as possible. Because if we don't get the report after the investigations on the reported issues, it will appear the police have some impunity issues…. This time, all CSOs are going to come together and we are going to go on the streets if we don't do something about this and bring out the report.”

Robert Akoto Amoako noted that while the Police rarely publish investigative reports on similar incidents, it is in their interest to do so in this case, to restore public confidence and trust in them.