Fee Payment At Basic Level Bouncing Back--NDC MP

A Ranking member on Parliament’s Education Committee says Ghana Education Service is planning to re-introduce fees at the basic school level in contravention of the constitution.

The fees and levies are expected to take effect from the next academic year which begins in September.

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe who is MP for Akatsi North provided a document on the proposed fees already agreed on by the conference of education directors and heads of educational institutions.

“The information we are gathering now is that the Ghana Education Service is about to introduce payment of fees at the basic level,” he told Joy News’ Joseph Opoku-Gakpo.

He says the move is in breach of the Constitution which stipulates that basic education should be free under the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE).

The main objective was to expand access to good quality basic education, promote effective teaching and learning, and ensure adequate and timely supply of teaching and learning materials to schools.

Mr Norstu-Kotoe is surprised that the heads have already agreed to the unconstitutional proposal which will have students being levied between GHS7.00 and GHS29.00 for examination, PTA, sanitation and sports, among others.

The new fees will also include charges on sanitation and security in specified areas, a document containing the agreement stated.

He claims the conference accepted this proposal of the GES Director but insists it contravenes the constitution which makes provisions for free compulsory basic education.

“This is in contravention of the constitution that is why the capitation grant was introduced …so if that money is released to them regularly, why should there be another introduction of fees,” he queried.