Ken Agyapong's Contempt Case Resumes At Privileges Committee

The Privileges Committee of parliament has scheduled Monday, July 23, to hold the second public hearing on the allegations of contempt brought against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyepong by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

The first hearing in June ended inconclusively after three MPs from the Central Region on the Committee recused themselves over possible bias.

The MPs are Gomoa Central MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah; Agona West MP, Cynthia Morrison and Upper Denkyira West MP, Samuel Nsowah-Djan.

Joseph Osei Owusu (Chairman of Privileges C’ttee)

The three have subsequently been replaced on the committee from the Majority.

The replacements are Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Adentan MP; Yaw Maama Afful, Jaman South MP; and Nana Akua Afriyie, Ablekuma North MP.

The Assin Central MP has a prima facie case of alleged contempt of parliament to answer for comments made deemed derogatory to the image of the leadership of the house and the house itself.

Muntaka reports Kennedy Agyapong

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, filed a motion accusing Kennedy Agyapong of making contemptuous public comments about the House. Mr. Agyeapong was subsequently summoned to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee which addresses such matters.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

Muntaka Mubarak, who subsequently engaged in a fierce media war with Kennedy Agyapong over the matter, appeared before the committee to give evidence to back his claims to get Mr. Agyapong sanctioned.

The committee subsequently established a prima facie case against Mr. Agyapong, hence his appointment with the committee.

Muntaka Mubarak had earlier said in a Citi News interview that he believes Kennedy Agyapong must be suspended for his utterances.