NPP Norway Condemns Brutal Police Assault On Mother And Child

The Norway Branch of the New Patriotic Party condemns the brutal physical assault meted out by a police officer to Madam Patience Osafo and her baby on the premises of the Midland Savings and Loans Company. The assault on the defenceless woman and her child as shown in the video being circulated can only be described as unacceptable, despicable and unworthy of a police officer, whose primary duty is to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry. There is no justification for such misconduct.

NPP Norway also condemn any member of staff of the Midland Savings and Loans Company, who were present during the assault without making any necessary efforts to restrain the police officer from carrying out the dastardly act. Since the assault took place on the company’s premises, the company and staff members must equally be held responsible for the crime.

We call on the Ghana Police Service to conduct thorough and unbiased investigations into the case and also ensure that all those involved in this criminal act are made to face the full rigours of the law. We also call on the Police Service to reform its training school and in-service programmes (if not being done) so as to better conscientize both trainees and officers on the need to avoid acts of misconduct, as those are not part of their policing duties. This will make citizens live in freedom and safety, and it will improve the existing Police-civilian relationship.

NPP Norway believes in the promotion of fundamental human rights of the Ghanaian citizenry, and we will endeavour to resist any conduct from any public official that goes against the Mother Party’s motto: Development in Freedom.

Long live the New Patriotic Party!

Long live Mother Ghana!

Michael Baiden

Communications Director

NPP Norway