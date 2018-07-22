Why is Kennedy Agyapong (Hon) Obviously Loquacious to Incur Public Hatred?

Kennedy Agyapong (Hon)

Is he? If yes, it is for good reasons. If about 50% of Ghanaian parliamentarians were sensibly loquacious in their aspirations to serve the nation as honest legislators, Ghana will be rivalling His Excellency Paul Kagame’s Rwanda, the African socio-economic role model country. Kennedy has publicly declared that he will put his head on the block to fight for equal rights and justice for every Ghanaian, irrespective of their social standing in the country. Truly as said, he is seen to stand up tall to be counted in his relentless war being waged to ensure that every Ghanaian’s human rights if possible, are not trampled upon by politicians and those who feel they are well-placed to commit blue murders.

May I subsequently enjoin fellow Ghanaians to join me to praise him for his selfless job by singing the late Peter Tosh’s “ Equal Rights” song for him? He is not only a brave man but a rare gem in the fight against corruption and abuses of people’s rights in Ghana.

The poor are seen to be deprived of their rights hence are denied justice on daily basis in Ghana. Therefore, people like Kennedy Agyapong (Hon) and Rockson Adofo and the likes are needed in huge numbers in Ghana to take our corrupt and clueless leaders in all spheres of life to task and like bulls, take them by the horn.

Some people find him a talkative and a nuisance but those really aspiring to see Ghana emerge from her self-inflicted poverty under the hands of our leaders who have long hands reaching deep into every pocket and are embezzlers of public funds and assets, or are simply foully corrupt, find him as a Saviour.

Like Kennedy, Rockson cannot sit on the fence while Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cunningly resolutely determines not only to deprive the Kumawu Ananangya and the Odumase royal families of their birth-right throne but also, tries to rob Kumawuman of their stool lands and other resources in a broad daylight. Like Kennedy, Rockson cannot keep mute without sharing his views and/or manifest his anger at the nonsensical infatuation with corruption by our public and traditional leaders. Such corrupt actions by our leaders are detrimental to the well-being of the poor Ghanaian masses and the nation at large.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II being cleverer than the fairy Kwaku Ananse, had the following despicable bravado to put up, all directed at usurping the Kumawu paramount stool from their bona fide owners, all because of what he intends to gain as an insatiably greedy individual.

There is the need for fighting for equal rights and justice for every Ghanaian no matter how daunting the course appears. Why on earth should a poor nursing-mother going to a bank to withdraw her own money deposited with the bank be denied the money and end up being brutally assaulted by a uniformed-policeman who by the ethics of his profession should rather be guaranteeing the safety and protection of the citizens let alone, a nursing-mother of a two-month-old baby.

Since a punitive action of arrest, a sack and possible prosecution and conviction have been instituted by the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu, against this clearly unprofessional police officer, I will spare him my spiky rod. However, I shall strongly recommend that the Manager and staff of the bank who were present and might have instigated the policeman’s action must equally be made to face the music. The stupid behaviour by some of our banking staff members where they devise means to steal from or deny, their customers or those patronising their services best customer services practice, must be deplored.

I am disgusted at seeing such abuses of power going on in Ghana every day. I shall request the IGP to go further by stopping the obvious blatant police corruption taking place on the roads where they openly take bribes from motorists without the least shame but rather with impunity. Can that nonsense happen in His Excellency Paul Kagame’s Rwanda? No!!! Why then in Ghana? Does it mean the IGP does not know his job? Does it mean the President is fast asleep and snoring on the oars?

There are certain simple things that the President can do to endear himself to the populace while waiting to secure loans or raise revenues to carry out his numerously-promised projects intended for bettering the living circumstances of Ghanaians. He can order for the arrest of any policeman found taking bribes on the roads. This can easily be enforced and such an action will make Ghanaians respect him more. Doing nothing about the open demand for bribes by our police personnel on the roads is a clear sign of weakness, or not a failure, by both the IGP and the President. I cannot stand the unethical behaviour of our law enforcement agents right from the police to our court judges, the takers of goats, cassava, cats, sheep etc. for a bribe to twist justice in favour of the highest bidder.

Check the underlying audio to see how Rwanda is fifty years ahead of Ghana after emerging from the brutal but unfortunate ethic-cleansing that took place in the country some many years back.

Anyway, I support Kennedy Agyapong (Hon) in his fight against the maltreatment of the majority of Ghanaians considered poor or fools, by the few corrupt elites. How I wish His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had sped up his processes of developing Ghana by dealing “ntase tase” blows to the corrupt officials in Ghana. Corruption is what is ruining Ghana so the earlier he dealt a fatal blow to the practice which is in daily perpetration by government officials and traditional heads, much the better.

In a country where a King, although we are a republic but not a monarchy, claims he is bigger than the laws of the land, just imagine if such a country has any better future. The person making such authoritative claim is by and large inimically corrupt to the core.

To conclude, Kennedy will forever remain a sensible talkative should our leaders continue to abuse the citizenry by their uncontrollably senselessly callous actions. Rockson will by the grace of God hold Asantehene and his colluding brigade of Asanteman Chiefs accountable for the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. Let us have aversion to the fondness for corruption by our public and traditional heads. Without such a determined desire by us to extricate the nation from the grips of the corrupt leaders, Ghana will never prosper by emerging from the obnoxious corruption in which she is near-perpetually deeply embedded.

More grease to the elbows of Kennedy!

Rockson Adofo