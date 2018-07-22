Sri Lanka set S.Africa mammoth 490 to avoid whitewash

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews made a 29th career half-century as Sri Lanka tightened the noose on South Africa on the third morning of the second Test. By Ishara S. KODIKARA (AFP)

Sri Lanka on Sunday set South Africa a highly improbable 490 to win the second Test and avoid their first series defeat by the islanders since 2006.

Having skittled out the visitors for 124 in their first innings and secured a 214-run lead, the hosts declared on 275 for five on the afternoon of the third day.

South Africa's bowlers toiled for 47 overs on Sunday to dismiss just the overnight pair of Dimuth Karunaratne -- caught behind for 85 off fast bowler Lungi Ngidi -- and Angelo Mathews.

The latter became Keshav Maharaj's 12th wicket of the match.

There was no joy for Dale Steyn, who will have to wait until the next Test series against Zimbabwe in September and October -- if he is picked -- to overtake Shaun Pollock as the Proteas' leading Test wicket-taker.

Steyn has been tied with Pollock on 421 dismissals since the first Test last week in Galle, won by Sri Lanka within three days.