SLTF Trains Staff On Aggressive Loan Recovery

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has held a four-day workshop on loan repayment and recovery for its operations staff.

The training session brought together 44 officers from all fourteen zonal offices across the country.

The participants were taken through various modules including collections and recovery strategies, delinquency management and segmentation strategies.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SLTF, Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah said that the training was part of strategies being implemented by the Fund to strengthen internal structures to increase the rate of repayment among beneficiaries.

He said that the Fund recently embarked on a public awareness campaign which has resulted in a significant increase in beneficiaries who are repaying the loan.

The Loan Recovery Manager of the Fund, Justice Wiafe Sarkodie, said that the training was designed to equip staff with additional skills meant to improve their effectiveness in loan recovery.

He intimated that the Fund would be launching a number of electronic payment platforms in the coming weeks aimed at making repayment of loans more convenient for beneficiaries.

The Students Loan Trust Fund is a Government agency established in 2005 to give subsidized loans to Ghanaian tertiary students pursuing programmes in accredited institutions.

It has so far provided financial assistance to over a hundred thousand tertiary students.