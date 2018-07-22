You Too Can Make Money As A Writer



Many contact me on LinkedIn’s platform if I could suggest or introduce a website, whereby they can write articles to be paid. As a matter of fact, there are hundreds of websites that accept articles from writers, but most to promote your articles, thus; someone may hire you if interested in you as a writer, but gaining a recognition as a writer to be hired doesn’t come easily.

It seems when the mind is occupied with various plans and ideas, we ignore or forget the places where we need to explore to make money online as a blogger or writer. Many bloggers make money online. Therefore, this article is to reveal how people can make a lot of money monthly by blogging or writing interesting articles as a hobby.

There is nothing which is impossible in this modern time, especially when the advancement in technology has no limit. There are so many tools to create free blogs without paying a cent. Online are lists of free websites and blog hosts, including Blogger and WordPress, which you can make a lot of money every month, by registering for Adsense.

Google AdSense is a free, simple way for website publishers of all sizes to earn money by displaying targeted Google ads on their websites. Apart from Google AdSense, there are other adverts sources that generate money on blogs, depending on how interesting the blog is and the number of people that visit the blog.

There are many books on this subject, including numerous articles online, but as a writer, I maintain certain principles to make my articles worthy to read and generate my money. You don’t need to go to the university to earn a degree before becoming a blogger. An illiterate can blog in his or her mother tongue if he can’t speak English to generate money on his or her blog.

When one wants to write an article that can easily be accepted by the print media for publication or to target interested readers choose topics like teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, crime or any other social problems affecting the society to write about. The print media don’t like them but love them and readers like them too.

Choose good titles for your articles and when writing, let readers know the effect of the chosen subject you are writing about. You could even suggest how the government should tackle the problem by reducing or permanently eradicating it.

Don’t try to impress the publisher by writing long articles; else the article may lose its significance. Let your article be short, with all the ingredients that make it interesting to read. You will be happy to sit by your dining table reading your own written article or getting paid for the customers your blog attracts.