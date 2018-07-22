Teachers Admonished To Take Assessment Of Students Serious

Mr Francis Mishiame, the Circuit Supervisor of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has urged teachers to pay much attention to students assessment so as to find solutions to their shortcomings in their academic work.

He said this would help the students to compete with their colleagues from other schools in external examination and come out with good results.

Mr Mishiame gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a day's assessment workshop organised by the SOS Children's Villages Ghana under its 'Quality Education Now' in collaboration with Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Education Office, in the Greater Accra Region.

It was attended by 60 teachers drawn from some schools in Kpone-Katamanso Municipality including Sebrepor Presby Basic 'A' and 'B', Gbetsile KKMA Basic '1', '2' and Junior High School (JHS), Kpone-Katamanso Primary '1', '2' and JHS.

The teachers were taken through techniques in assessment, categories of assessment, functions, strategies for making written exercise effective, and administering tests.

Mr Mishiame said teaching and learning was becoming dynamic, and therefore teachers needed to be trained to be abreast with the changing times, so that they could provide schoolchildren quality education.

The Supervisor asked teachers to provide examples of academic work as they assigned students homework so that they could be assisted at home without any difficulty.

Mr Isaac Asamoah, the Kpone-Katamanso Circuit Education Training Officer, said learning could not be complete without assessment of students, which go to prompt the teachers to put up their best in teaching.

He reminded the teachers that caning of students had been banned, saying that there were so many ways of correcting schoolchildren when they go wayward, and therefore teachers should avoid the practice.

GNA

By Joyce Amenyah, GNA