Hurray! OLAS Is 25 Years

Our Lady of Assumption Basic School (OLAS) New Achimota has celebrated its 25th anniversary with a call on teachers to frequently upgrade their skills.

Madam Esther Dzifa Ofori, Ghana's Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and chairperson for the occasion said teachers should upgrade their skills and introduce new methods of dealing with children.

She said there were children who were stubborn and for that matter teachers should find a way of dealing with them.

The anniversary was on the theme 'Providing Quality, Equity and Holistic Education-the impact of the Catholic Mission''.

She said some children were fast learners, while others were slow so teachers were supposed to identify all those children in order to be on the same level with the students.

'Some are slow, some are fast and do not leave the slow ones behind because every child has a talent, you only need to discover it and this will depend on the teachers who have daily interaction with the children''. She said

Madam Ofori advised parents to encourage their children to discover their talent rather than pushing them into areas they do not have the passion for 'if your child wants to be a carpenter, encourage him and let him further his education to the highest level''.

Ms Monica Hammond, Head teacher of the school, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the school is one of the best schools in the municipality when it comes to quality education.

She said the school, at the moment has challenges such as lack of computers in the ICT laboratory and lack of contemporary books in the Library for students to use.

Ms Hammond called on stakeholders, parents, Non-Governmental Orgnisation (NGOs) to come to their aid in providing the school with computers and to stock the library with books in order to enhance quality education.

OLAS was established in 1993 as a private school with a population of 15 boys and 22 girls and was integrated into the public sector in 2003 with current population of 1,300 students.