Veep Bawumia Tasks Vodafone To Give Customers Unmatched Experience

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President has urged Vodafone to give its customers unmatched experiences in the telecommunication industry.

He noted that the telecommunication industry contributed to development of the educational and health sectors and also created databank for financial and national inclusion, adding that Vodafone was not an exception.

'We will also do everything in our power to make spectrum available to Ghanaians', he said.

Dr Bawumia said this at the 10th anniversary launch and dinner of Vodafone Ghana in Accra when he was giving his keynote speech.

Speaking about mobile money interoperability, he said Ghana's interoperability was more advanced than that of Kenya and taking leadership on the continent.

'By next year, we should have an electronic device or app that would allow us to file and pay taxes electronically. By this we won't use cash so that we don't have missing cash somewhere because we need to promote transparency', he said.

Dr Bawumia said Vodafone and other telecom companies thrived on a predictive regulatory environment that made them collaborate to promote development in the country.

Ms Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana addressing the attendees noted that the Company had exhibited creativity over the past 10 years and that an effective communication possibility for all their customers was a priority.

She said the State was currently in a knowledge economy or a digital world where the Company would work tirelessly to give the public the best in telecommunication.

'The future is exciting with Vodafone. Ready? We chose this theme because we are confident that we will be with you in the future and contribute significantly to the government's telecom industry', she said.

Ms Cuba stressed that telecom was changing 80 per cent of human endeavours and therefore Vodafone was partnering its sister company Safaricom in Kenya to ensure that it enhanced digital and financial inclusion in the country.

She said the Company believed in the potential and capacity of Ghana to contribute to the development of Africa.

'I am more encouraged, I am the human that I am and challenged to get bigger dreams for Vodafone. We will use our technology to support our shareholders, customers and we will never give up', she said.

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication making an address at the event said the Sector looked forward to Vodafone offering their customers better services all the time, adding that Ghana has no option than to promote leveraging of technological advancement to promote the economy.

She emphasised that customers deserved efficiency, reliability and satisfaction in delivery of services from telecom Companies especially Vodafone.

Mrs Owusu Ekuful said the Sector would work towards the formulation of policies that would promote competition among the communication field including the telecom industries for customers to have choices.

She commended Vodafone for their contribution in promoting socio-economic development, adding: 'I was shocked when I read that Vodafone provides 1,117 direct employment and 520,000 indirect employment to the citizenry'.

Mr John Agyekum Kufuor, Former President of the Republic who also attended the event urged Vodafone not to change its identity as a telecom company known for innovations.

'Unfortunately for you, you've set such a high standard for yourself that you dare not depart from. You will rather be expected to set much higher standards for yourself and I am a loyal customer', he said.

Mr Agyekum Kufuor also expressed his profound gratitude to Vodafone Ghana for having honoured him at the event on helping the brand attain 70 per cent of Ghana Telecom during his administration as the President of the Republic in 2008 and for being a loyal customer to the Company.

A number of Artistes performed at the event includined Highlife Legend Nana Ampadu, Reggae and Dancehall Artiste Samini, and Afropop Singer Adina.