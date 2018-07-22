Essikado Chief Lauds Karpowership's Support

The Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional area in the Western region, Nana Kobina Nketia V, has commended Karpowership for its immense support for their annual Kuntum festival.

A statement from Karpowership said the commendation came after the company embarked on a clean-up exercise with the residents of the Essikado community.

Nana Kobina Nketia V noted that the company had also shown great support for several other activities lined-up for the Kuntum festival.

Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership, Sandra Amarquaye, stated that the company was fully committed to embarking on such activities to promote good environmental practices within the community.

'As an environmentally friendly and socially responsible company, it is always our practice to support communities we operate in. Although this is our first clean-up exercise in Takoradi, it is not the first time embarking on such an activity. We are hopeful that this exercise becomes a routine to ensure a clean, safe and a healthy environment for us all,' she said

She added that the company's relocation to Takoradi meant that Karpowership would now have a direct relationship with the people of the Essikado community.

'Karpowership will soon be relocating to the naval base which will make this place our new home. This makes us part of the community. We will continue to support the well-being of residents in this community'.

As part of their social intervention projects, Karpowership embarked on a series of clean-up exercises in the Tema municipality, provided a modern ICT lab for the Manhean Anglican School, provided water tanks to fishmongers and community schools, offered bursary to over 100 students in community schools in the Tema New Town area, among others.

Karpowership is the only owner, operator and builder of the first Powershipâ„¢ (floating power plant) fleet in the world.

Currently, the company has over 2,500 employees, and owns and operates 15 Powerships with an installed capacity of 2,800 MW, and 5,000 MW Powerships under construction.

Karpowership is operational in Gambia, Ghana, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.