Shai Osudoku District Assembly Gives Funds To PWDs

The Shai Osukodu District Assembly (SODA), in the Greater Accra Region has disbursed an amount of GH¢128,626.00 to 219 Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the district.

The beneficiaries form part of the first batch of PLWDs, who applied to the Assembly for support and were given amounts ranging from GH¢500.00 to GH¢1,500.00.

Mr Daniel Akuffo, the District Chief Executive for SODA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, this was the first time the Assembly had supported the PLWD, and that, it would continue assisting them to improve their standard of living.

He said the Assembly was putting some measures in place to purchase specific items for individual PLWDs as stated in their applications, to curb the incidence of monies not being used for the intended purpose.

'I want to sound a word of caution here, do not sell the wheelchairs and the items, which are meant to enhance your lifestyles,' and advised parents and caregivers to take good care of persons with disabilities.

He urged those who are yet to benefit from the fund to exercise restraint since their applications are still being screened and that at the appropriate time they would receive their share.

Madam Augustina Nartey, the Director of Social Welfare said SODA would embark on a monitoring exercise to ensure that the funds and items were being used for the stated purposes and urged the beneficiaries to invest the money in viable ventures.

Mr Raymond Buame, the Chief Executive Officer, Vision for Empowerment and Relief Services for the Needy, took the beneficiaries through the risks and benefits of venturing into micro enterprises.

Miss Rebecca Amponsah, a visually impaired graduate of the University of Ghana, currently who is doing her national service in the district received a laptop for her hard work.