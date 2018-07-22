Colleges Of Education Backs Educational Reforms

Colleges of Education (CoE) across the country have affirmed their determination to partner the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education towards the implementation of the Bachelor of Education programme from October 2018.

The next batch of students admitted by the Teacher Training Colleges will pursue direct four-year Bachelor of Education while Diploma of Education graduates would have an opportunity for only a year's top-up.

The CoE leaderships affirmed their commitment in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) Challenge Fund end of project event at Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Scores of CoE management members told the GNA that in anticipation of the roll-up of the programme that the colleges had built up the capacity of core teaching and non-teaching staff, upgraded some physical infrastructure for smooth take-off of the project.

Some of the Principals explained that through the T-TEL Challenge Fund which was implemented over the past 12-15 months, the fund had helped to shape the tutors for the new academic programme.

The T-TEL Challenge Fund End of Project Event was an opportunity for the CoE to share key lessons, showcase achievements and exploring opportunities for taking best practices and results forward in their institutions and within the teacher education sector as a whole.

Mr Robbin Todd the T-TEL Ghana Team Leader explained the government of Ghana with sponsorship from UKAID initiated the change programme, managed by Cambridge Education, which is overhauling pre-service teacher training.

'To maintain Ghana's forward momentum, the programme seeks to develop students with skills in critical analysis and critical thinking. The current education system is more focused on teaching children to pass exams rather than solving problems or working in groups,' he said.

He said Ghana had recognised teaching as the barrier to better learning outcomes, and also the potential solution for progress, therefore the launch of T-TEL was to give the next wave of teachers the right core and technical skills from the start of their careers, by improving the quality of teaching and learning in all CoEs.

Mr Todd said the new wave of teachers would look at education in a different way, adopting more modern teaching techniques that put the child at the centre of the process.

T-TEL aims to improve the level of tutoring in CoEs across the core subjects of mathematics, English and science, and support better management of the colleges.