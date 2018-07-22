Vice Chancellor Tasks Youth And Graduates To Eschew Greed

The College of Humanities at the University of Ghana (UG) has awarded 721 graduates with Business Administration with a call on the youth to eschew greed as it only bears the fruit of corruption.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of UG, said there was the need for graduates and by extension the youth to 'eschew greed, quick fixes, and crave for money, which are the roots of many evils in our society today'.

He told the graduates to aspire for the values of discipline, integrity, honesty, modesty, and contentment in daily endeavours and urged them to remain resolute in seeking excellence, believing in themselves, working hard, planning ahead, being ethical in all dealing in life saying that, these virtues would guarantee success.

The Vice Chancellor said, this year, a total of 3,184 students would be graduating at various level from the University's four colleges, thus, Colleges of Health Sciences, Humanities, Education, and Basic and Applied Sciences.

Professor Oduro Owusu noted that the University's admission process reflected the diverse nature of student population saying, during the 2017/2018 admission cycle, a total of 14,128 students, made up of 11,707 undergraduates and 2,421 graduate students accepted offers and enrolled in various programmes run on various campuses.

He said partnerships were critical in the delivery of relevant and comprehensive knowledge and skills sets to learners in higher education institutions.

He noted that the University had forged new intuitional partnership to promote research, exchange of students and faculty with a number of institutions in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

He said a total of about 950 Wi-Fi access points had been installed in all campuses of the University including; the Research Centre and the Regional Distance Education Learning Centres.

He noted that the University awarded scholarship to a total of 614 students out of 920 applicants representing 66.7 per cent adding that 'the 614 scholarship awardees comprised 424 males representing 69.1 per cent and 190 females representing 30.9 per cent.

Mr Ivor Agyeman-Duah, the Chair of the Advisory Council of the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa, speaking on the topic: 'Choices in a World of Strange people', told the graduates to avoid thinking they knew it all in life, adding that, 'sometimes you need not think or contemplate alone'.

He urged the graduates to put aside the past failures and forge ahead as they had the potential to hold them down.

Delivering the Valedictory speech on behalf her colleagues, Naa Oboshie Anang, who graduated with FGPA of 3.94points as the top of the graduating cohort, commended parents and lecturers for various investment made for them.