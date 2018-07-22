New Healthcare Facility Opens At The A&C

A new health care facility has been opened within the A&C Mall at East Legon, to provide quick, convenient, quality and affordable daycare emergency and walk-in services to both shoppers and the wider community.

The NeoCare Medical Centre, is expected to provide services including; General Practitioner consultancy, General Medical screening, Lung Function Test, Electrocardiagram, vaccinations, Nebulisation, PAP Smear, Laboratory and Ultra Sound.

Dr Eugene Nyarko, the Medical Director of the NeoCare Medical Centre, said the facility would also provide specialist service including; Gynaecology, Internal medicine, Pulmonolgy, Urology, and General Surgery.

Speaking at a short ceremony in Accra on Friday, he said the Centre would operate from Mondays to Saturdays, 08.30 to17.30 hours each day, linking with their sister facility, the GLENOF Maternity and Family Hospital at Taifa, to provide the services.

He stated that Ghana had adopted the concept of malls, and these places had become points of congregation, meetings and socialisation for many people.

He said people find the places as a safe haven to go and do their shopping, have meals, and sit with their friends, 'but we have to remember that healthcare is something that needs to go along with such gatherings as well'.

However, 'one of the challenges we have in this country is having access to health care services in good time, since it takes a long time for one to get to health facilities when they are in need'.

'We feel that these points of meeting for a lot of people should be a place where healthcare facilities should be available for their needs as quickly as possible', he said.

Dr Nyarko said that was why the Centre would want to join hands with other healthcare facilities around to provide the service.

He said the Centre currently had three specialists, who were committed to coming on specific days, and whenever there need arises for other specialist services, patients would be referred to nearby facilities so that people won't have to go to faraway places for such care.

Apart from the services, the Centre would also provide vaccination services for both babies and for all other purposes, such as jobs and traveling, and diagnoses in especially heart and lung conditions, and urged ladies to walk in for their PAP Smear done without having to book for an appointment.

He said they had an intention to expand their services as time goes on, depending on the needs of the people, to include; an expanded laboratory to complement the current basic one in-house.