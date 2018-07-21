Rotary Club Of Tema-Meridian Supports Basic School

The Rotary Club of Tema-Meridian, has donated books to the Archbishop Andoh Basic School in an attempt to assist the institution meet its obligations of providing quality education to society.

The donations, which is a series of activities by the Rotary Club to assist needy sections of the society, is geared towards equipping schools and literary institutions for better teaching and learning process.

In an address, the President of Rotary Club of Tema-Meridian, Madam Elvina Owusu Afriyie, observed that Rotary Clubs worldwide focused on increasing literary.

She said, 'Such importance has been placed on literacy, such that Rotary International has created a 'Rotary literary month' which falls in September and also coincides with International Literacy Day.'

She observed that during this period, Rotary clubs donated books, and raised funds for schools and literary organizations adding, 'Others take part in reading programmes, dubbed 'Rotary Reader' in which Rotarians spend time in a classroom with students/pupils and read one-on-one with them.

Madam Afriyie informed that, 'Since Rotary Club has donated these books, we would give the pupils time to read and develop the interest in reading so that in September, we will come around once again and read with them.'

The Tema Metropolitan Deputy Director of Education in charge of supervision and monitoring, Mrs. Christine Taylor, observed the role Rotary Club of Tema-Meridian played in the organization of the Jolly Phonics Quiz Competition for kindergarten pupils in the Tema Metropolis which the club donated books to help the Early Childhood Unit in organizing the competition.

Appreciating their effort, she said, 'Certainly, we cannot thank you much for the material support you have been giving us occasionally, in the Metropolis. To us at the directorate, your gestures are an indication that you truly understand that the delivery of quality education is a shared responsibility.'

Mrs. Taylor said, as a civil society organization, Rotary club had proven to have the interest of education in the Metropolis at heart, 'And we consider the donation we are witnessing today as a testament to your good will.'

She observed that the role of the club in promoting literacy in the Metropolis would instil in children the culture of reading which will advance their education.

The Head Teacher of the Archbishop Andoh R/C Basic School, Madam Pearl Ekua Agyapong, pledged to ensure that the books were put to the best of use so that the pupils benefited from them.

She also appealed to Rotary Club Tema-Meridian, to assist them to put up a canteen where the students could have relative comfort during break time.

He also appealed to them to assist the school to acquire computers to set up a computer laboratory and also help them put up a new classroom block to cater for the increased number of student.