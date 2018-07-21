Gender Ministry Berates Rambo Policeman

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has associate itself with the fusillade of condemnations on the recent police brutality on a nursing mother, Patience Osafo at the Shiashi branch of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited.

The ministry has also jabbed persons in the banking hall who looked on whiles the derange police officer went about molesting the nursing mother in the banking hall with heavy punches on her face without any attempted to stop him.

The officer, identified as Frederick Amanor aka Skala, is seen in a video striking the woman holding her baby with an umbrella, punching her to the ground and further dragging her on the floor.

The police officer was arrested swiftly after the video described as “horrible and barbaric” infuriated many on social media calling for his investigation and possible dismissal from the service.

MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION CONDEMN ASSAULT AND BATTERING OF NURSING MOTHER

The attention of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has been drawn to a video which has gone viral showing a Policeman in uniform who has been identified as Fredrick Amannor assaulting and battering a nursing mother in Midland Savings and Loans banking hall. The content of this video is very heart rending and nauseating.

The Ministry cannot fathom what crime the nursing mother could have committed to warrant the violent and vicious attack by this officer of the law. Most disturbing however, was the attitude of the persons who were in the Banking Hall and made no attempt whatsoever either to restrain the deranged Policeman or to protect the hapless woman.

The Ministry is concerned about the rising incidence of violence affecting vulnerable members of the Ghanaian society like women, girls, children, the poor and the disabled. Once again, the Ministry is exhorting all leaders of society to support the Ministry to inculcate the virtues of love and care for the weakest and most vulnerable in our society.

The Ministry is aware of the swift action taken by the Minister of Interior to bring this erring officer to book. It is our expectation that this behavior will be dealt with in consonance with the laws of Ghana, and the sanctions announced publicly to serve as deterrence to other rogue Policemen.

OTIKO AFISAH DIABA

MINISTER